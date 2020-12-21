RIVER FALLS -- When people ask whatever happened to the Equity Coop Elevator on Clark Street, they need to look no further than the City Station, a bright, modern and well-appointed single and double bedroom housing unit.

City Station, along with the neighboring Depot, is the work of Gerrard Corporation. The city did a comprehensive analysis of housing in River Falls that revealed a shortage of 3 to 4,000 available in the city. These Gerrard developments that just opened in September 2020 helped to start to fill that need. And, since it was built at the same time as their neighboring Depot, they took advantage of cost control that comes with multi-unit development. The two units are operated with separate management but share many of the design features.

City Station is designed to accommodate singles, professionals, fine arts people, university grad students, faculty and snowbirds who go south during the winter months. It also appeals to people selling their home to make room for young families with children.

At City Station many say they really don’t need a car because they are within walking distance to downtown and the scenic Kinnickinnic River.

The apartments units all have in-floor heating that means no cold corners in any room in the building. Tese apartment units also include furnished washer dryer dishwasher stove refrigerator microwave mini blinds pantries and some walking closets.

City Station also has heated underground parking with remote access, a beautified community room and each unit is equipped for wifi which allows people to set up their own internet hook up.

The other building amenities include a fully furnished fitness room, library, outdoor upper garden terrace complete with seating options and fire-table. There is limited on-site storage and rubbish and recycling depositories on each floor.

ACo-owners Paul and Peter Gerrard of Gerrard Corporation expressed appreciation to the city of River Falls.

“The entire development was a positive experience with the city,” sPeter Gerrard said.