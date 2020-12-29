No. 1: Pandemic effects ripple through all sectors of society

Naming the COVID-19 pandemic the top story of 2020 seems like an understatement.

From the first confirmed cases locally in March to dozens of newly reported cases daily at the end of the year, the coronavirus brought sweeping changes to health care, businesses, schools and more, with long-term effects likely to ripple through society for decades to come. CONTINUE READING

No. 2: A pandemic election, twice

Supreme Court rulings, a contentious presidential race and an ongoing pandemic made for a year of elections like no other.

As COVID-19 first started to ramp up in the United States, Wisconsin spring elections -- which put local offices such as city council and school board on the ballot -- was on, then off, then on again. CONTINUE READING

No. 3: Equity a continued topic for Hudson community

In the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, conversations on equity and antiracism were put in the spotlight nationally, and locally as well.

Hudsonites and others from around the region marched in support of Black Lives Matter in the days following Floyd’s death, but their efforts didn’t stop there. They turned an eye, internally, to look at what can be done in Hudson, from the school and city to the community. CONTINUE READING

No. 4: Way paved for monster shipping in western Wisconsin

Canadian National Railroad’s construction of a 58-acre autoport/intermodal transportation facility testifies to the increasing impact both positive and negative that St. Croix Crossing is having on western Wisconsin. CONTIUNE READING

No. 5: Power of algae propels new technology in Roberts as report warns of flooding risk

Fifteen months ago, the Village Board joined Public Works Director John Bond, his staff and executives from CLEARAS Water Recovery at a ground-breaking ceremony. They were commemorating the start of a revolutionary new water treatment system that harnesses the appetite of algae. CONTINUE READING

No. 6: Year of changes for River Falls hospital

Allina Health stepped away from delivering babies and stepped in to replace the city’s ambulance service in 2020.

The Birth Center at River Falls Area Hospital was closed April 4 in response to declining birth rates and the mutual ending of a partnership with Hudson Physicians, which had provided delivery doctors for the hospital. CONTINUE READING

No. 7: Phipps bids Potter farewell, welcomes new director

A year full of unknowns for the arts community was also one of transition for The Phipps Center for the Arts.

As the center worked to deal with the closures and changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also welcomed new leadership. CONTINUE READING

No. 8: Tubing turmoil leads to recall

“We had a busy season. These are interesting times in the world right now. As a whole, our tubing camping season was busy because we were an outdoor activity and people felt comfortable and safe enough to do it. Without giving exact specific numbers at this time, this was as busy of a tubing season at River’s Edge for probably a decade. All in all, I thought it was very positive.”

That was River’s Edge owner Steve Kaufman summarizing the 2020 tubing season at the Dec. 8, 2020, Somerset Public Safety meeting. CONTINUE READING

No. 9: The search is on for UWRF’s next chancellor

A 10-member search committee was announced at the tail end of 2020 to find the University of Wisconsin-River Falls' next leader after longtime chancellor Dean Van Galen resigned to be president of Missouri Southern State University. CONTINUE READING

No. 10: The 128th returns to a different place

It was a stifling July afternoon in Johnson Fieldhouse on the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus.

Hundreds of family members and friends of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry filled the gymnasium to the rafters. Their thunderous recital of the Pledge of Allegiance left no doubt about who they were there for and why. CONTINUE READING

READ MORE: Year of COVID hits local sports teams hard