No. 1: Pandemic effects ripple through all sectors of society

Naming the COVID-19 pandemic the top story of 2020 seems like an understatement.

From the first confirmed cases locally in March to dozens of newly reported cases daily at the end of the year, the coronavirus brought sweeping changes to health care, businesses, schools and more, with long-term effects likely to ripple through society for decades to come.

No. 2: Absentee voting, lawsuits complicated 2020 elections

Due to the pandemic the 2020 elections faced new challenges, primarily absentee voting.

In Minnesota about 1.9 million people cast absentee ballots. In Wisconsin 1,957,514 mail ballots were returned and 651,422 people voted absentee in person.

No. 3: A year of working toward equity

The year 2020 brought with it numerous unforeseen challenges and hardships but, it also saw the growth of a movement working for equality and change throughout the nation.

Locally, this was seen in the creation of the Policy Advisory Team in Red Wing. The team, which first met in September, received strong support from the City Council and Mayor Sean Dowse.

No. 4: Red Wing Bridge Project wraps up

After four years and more than $60 million, major construction on the new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor came to a close in 2020.

The new bridge over the Mississippi River, which opened to traffic in late 2019, was built alongside the old bridge to keep the vital crossing open to traffic. The existing span was removed in February, lowered foot by foot, hour by hour to barges on the water below.

No. 5: Careful planning helped Treasure Island survive the pandemic

Treasure Island Casino & Resort and the Prairie Island Indian Community, like everyone else in the world, have been affected by the global pandemic, but the proactive steps taken by the leadership team at the resort and by the tribal council have helped to minimize the negative effects.

No. 6: Speeding car crashes into Liberty’s historic building

Red Wing Police were responding to a disturbance call on 21St. on Sept. 2, when an officer saw an SUV speeding northbound on Bush St. The officer turned around in time to see the vehicle drive past the stop sign at Fourth and Plum and turn left onto Third Street. The officer then saw a dust cloud and debris at the intersection of Third and Plum where the vehicle collided with Liberty's Restaurant.

No. 7: Mechatronics program will meet local business needs

When Minnesota State College Southeast conducted a survey of 21 area companies, they learned there is a strong need for training new workers in mechatronics.

On the survey, companies "projected 98 new hires in the next three years," said Katie Hardyman, director of business relations at MSCSE, "and 81% of new hires will need some sort of mechatronics training."

No. 8: Art organizations evolve to continue programming during pandemic

“Change” is probably the best word to describe the Red Wing arts scene in 2020.

The first major change of the year was Bonnie Schock's departure from the Sheldon Theatre. Schock was the theatre's executive director for about five years. During her tenure in Red Wing, Schock oversaw numerous changes to the theatre including the Sheldon's reopened in 2018 after a summer focused on revitalization and renewal.

No. 9: Red Wing YMCA poised for another 150 years

In January, the Y kicked off what was to be a yearlong sesquicentennial celebration. The pandemic put a halt to that, closed the building at times and disrupted Camp Pepin, but didn’t stop the 21 board members, 15 trustees, staff and volunteers who make up the Y from working with schools and civic organizations to address people’s needs.

"The YMCA is known as a place of community, the building and the members. The Y has a long history of working together to better each other's lives," Board Chair Janie Farrar noted.

No. 10: Flash flood briefly pushes waters to 1965 levels

Flash flooding claimed a life, damaged roads and caused power outages across western Wisconsin in June 2020.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Pierce County and southeastern St. Croix County 4:30 p.m. June 29 until 10 a.m. June 30 after more than 8 inches of rain in some parts.

