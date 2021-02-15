River Falls Housing Authority has been awarded $38,417 to assist five veteran households with rent, the organization announced this week.

Minneapolis Veterans Affairs will provide one-on-one case management services to support veterans experiencing homelessness.

“I’m so happy that we can partner with Minneapolis Veterans Administration to help meet veteran’s most basic need, an affordable home,” said Anne McAlpine, executive director River Falls Housing Authority.

Veterans participating in the HUD-VASH program rent an apartment from a private landlord and generally contribute no more than 30 percent of their income toward rent.

Landlord participation is key component of the program, McAlpine said. Eligible veterans will be looking for rentals during the next few months.

The veteran’s rent is paid directly to the landlord. River Falls Housing Authority will pay difference between the veteran’s rent and the total rent due for the unit. Landlords screen prospective tenants and use their own lease.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness are encouraged to contact the Veterans administration in Chippewa Falls or Minneapolis to apply to for HUD-VASH assistance.

“Veterans are sheltering in hotels in Pierce and St. Croix County,” said Bridgette Gil, HUD-VASH program coordinator with the Minneapolis Veterans Administration.

Landlords willing to accept Section 8 Vouchers may contact River Falls Housing Authority at 715-425-7640 or more information. River Falls Housing Authority will refer veterans to landlords who accept Section 8 Vouchers.

By the numbers...

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development conducts a yearly Point-in-Time Count to estimate the number of Americans — including Veterans — experiencing homelessness or without access to stable housing.

According to the 2019 count:

37,085 — number of veterans experiencing homelessness in January 2019

2.1 — percent decrease in the estimated number of homeless veterans nationwide

11,000+ — number of veterans who found permanent housing and support services through the HUD-VASH program