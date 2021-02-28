Have a question or news to share? Contact the newsroom at rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com

1. River Falls Plan Commission to hear distillery, restaurant plan for vacant Shopko building

A major overhaul of the vacant Shopko property at the north entrance to town will be presented to the city’s Plan Commission on Tuesday night. The proposal, called Project Mustang in the meeting agenda, would include a distillery “with strong brand recognition,” a multi-use event center and regionally significant restaurant.

Find our meeting guide: What’s Project Mustang? River Falls Plan Commission to discuss big name distillery, restaurant plan for vacant Shopko site

The Plan Commission meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, in City Council Chambers, though in-person attendance is limited to 10 people due to the pandemic.

The public is encouraged to participate by:

Calling 844-992-4726; access code: 132 377 0539

Visiting the city website: https://tinyurl.com/RFPC3221

Streaming through the city’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/cityofriverfalls

Anyone wishing to speak during the meeting’s public comment period is asked to contact Community Development Planner Sam Wessel (swessel@rfcity.org or 715-426-3424) before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

2. Wildcats, Panthers boys basketball headed to state

Zac Johnson’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining on Saturday gave River Falls a 53-52 victory over De Pere, sending the River Falls Wildcats to the WIAA State Tournament for the first time since 2005.

Also on Saturday, St. Croix Central Panthers won the first boys basketball sectional title in school history with an 80-57 victory over Northwestern in the Division 3 title game

The WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 4-6. Check back to www.rivertowns.net/sports for coverage.

3. Hudson City Council to hear EMS update

The Common Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. tonight. The agenda includes a presentation with updates on emergency medical services.

Get caught up here: Lakeview EMS opens new Hudson ambulance base

Find the agenda and a link to tune in on the city website .

4. Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers and more

Starting today, March 1, a batch of new groups become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, though ready access to shots is still weeks away, according to the Department of Health Services .

Newly eligible groups are:

Education and child care staff

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings

Vaccine providers will continue to prioritize people age 65 and older as well as long-term care residents, health care personnel and first responders.

“This means individuals in newly eligible groups should not expect to get the vaccine right away,” DHS says. “It will take time to get to everyone in priority order.”

Find local vaccine information on the county health department websites:

5. St. Croix EDC honors top businesses

St. Croix Economic Development Corporation held its annual Business of the Year Award celebration — over Zoom this year — on Feb. 25. Categories were Emerging Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Business of the Year and EDC Directors Award.

Stay tuned this week for a rundown of the winners.

The EDC is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit organization that promotes economic development in St. Croix County.

