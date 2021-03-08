1. 65+ community members can begin registering for the COVID vaccine



Beginning Monday, March 8, adults aged 65 and older will be able to register online and by phone for a COVID vaccine in Goodhue County. Each Monday at 8:30 a.m., an online link and phone line will go live. These will both be on a first come, first serve basis.

A Goodhue County Health and Human Services release states, “if you do not have the opportunity to register one week, please come back the following week for another opportunity to register to receive a COVID vaccine. GCHHS is not building a cumulative permanent waitlist for future clinics. Each week, a limited number of people will be able to register themselves for that week’s vaccine clinics waitlist. This is so vaccine doses do not go to waste if someone has to cancel, re-schedule or no shows.”

To register:

Online registration will be available at co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19Vaccines and facebook.com/gchhs

To register by phone, call 651-385-2000

2. Red Wing City Council to discuss criteria for utility finance support

The City Council set aside $150,000 from the city’s fund balance to support those challenged with utility bills during the pandemic. On Monday, the council will discuss the criteria for assistance, the process of distribution and financial support limits.

For more information: What is the background of this program? The city has published a proposed Utility Assistance Program application.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8. The meeting is virtual.

The public is encouraged to participate by:

Watching the meeting on Red Wing’s channel 6

Calling in to listen to the meeting at 415-655-0001. When prompted, enter access code 182 977 8833 and password 7777

Joining the meeting online .

To share a public comment at this meeting send an email by 3 p.m. Monday, March 8, to administration@ci.red-wing.mn.us, or you can call 651-385-3699 before 3 p.m. the day of the meeting to either leave your comment or indicate that you’d like to speak on an agenda item.

3. Derek Chauvin trial begins in Minneapolis

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, March 8, in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is a former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. In the video captured by a bystander, Chauvin is seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Red Wing residents were among those who held a protest last weekend in front of the governor's mansion advocating for justice.

The city of Minneapolis is preparing for the trial with updated skyway hours and closing street downtown.

The trial will be streamed live by local news stations.

4. Local townships hold annual meetings, elections

Every year the second Tuesday of March is Township Day in Minnesota, when the majority of the 1,781 townships hold their annual meeting and elect officials to their boards. This year, the supervisor and treasurer positions are up for election in most townships.

For more information: Goodhue County township residents heading to the polls

5. Red Wing Student and Alumni Art Show

Red Wing Arts hosts an annual event to showcase art created by local students. This year work by both students and Red Wing alumni will be on display from Friday, March 5, to Sunday, April 16, at the Red Wing Art Depot.

A reception for the student artists and their families will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13.

For more information: The Red Wing Art Depot’s hours and future events can be found on the Red Wing Arts website .

