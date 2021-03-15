1. Arts: Sheldon Theatre hosts virtual St. Patrick’s Day concert

The Sheldon Theatre has not reopened to host in person shows but that does not mean that the local theater-going community cannot enjoy performances in March. The Sheldon is partnering with theaters and communities around the country to offer virtual shows. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, tickets to “Ireland with Michael” can be purchased through the Sheldon Theatre.

According to the Sheldon, “‘Ireland with Michael – A Virtual Concert’ is a celebration of Irish culture and music for the Irish American Heritage Month of March. Michael shares his own connection to songs and stories of his home county, his love of traditional music with world champion Irish dancers, the gorgeous 10-piece Harpist group Cláirsí Neamhaí with local fiddlers, pipers playing jigs and reels that are perfect to celebrate Irish heritage.”

When: Wednesday, March 17

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: virtual

Cost: $25

More information: To learn more about “Ireland with Michael" and to purchase tickets, visit: www.sheldontheatre.org

2. Community event: History Break with Mayor Mike Wilson

Every month the Goodhue County Historical Society hosts a history break, an hour long session around lunchtime that teaches community members about various topics. History breaks last year focused on the Suffrage movement, tribal sovereignty and treaty rights, arts at Tower View and more.

This month Red Wing Mayor and Marine Museum Board Member Mike Wilson will be talking about this experience as mayor and the museum. According to the historical society, in 2011 Wilson opened the Marine Museum to share the legacy of the Red Wing Motor Company and restored historic waterworks building with the community.

When: Wednesday, March 17

Time: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

More information: To participate in the virtual History Break and to learn more about the Goodhue County Historical Society, visit goodhuecountyhistory.org

3. Statewide news: COVID-19 guidelines changing March 15

Beginning at noon on Monday, March 15, Minnesota’s COVID-19 safety guidelines will be changing. This update includes:

Indoor dining and outdoor dining: 75% capacity, 250 people max

Social settings:

Indoor gatherings: limit of 15 people



Outdoor gatherings: limit of 50 people. Social distancing between households must be maintained both indoors and outdoors.

Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops, etc.): open at 100% capacity by 6 feet of distance must be maintained.

Places of worship, weddings and funerals: Open at 100% capacity, masks are required and six feet of social distancing must be maintained between households. No food or drink except when essential to perform a ritual or service.

For a full list of the March 15 restrictions and changes planned for April, visit the Minnesota COVID-19 Response page.

4. Business: Red Wing Ignite and Downtown Main Street host “Entrepreneur Essentials Workshop”

Red Wing Ignite works with entrepreneurs, businesses and students to fuel economic development. Entrepreneurs will be the focus of an upcoming virtual session hosted by the nonprofit. Red Wing Ignite’s website explains that the goal of this event is to introduce participants to what it means to start a business and the key elements to consider when launching and running your own business.

When: Tuesday, March 16

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

More information: To register for the “Entrepreneur Essentials Course” and to learn more about Red Wing Ignite, visit www.redwingignite.org

5. Local government: Goodhue County Board meeting

The Goodhue County Board will meet for the second time in March. Topics of discussion will include: the annual feedlot report, Goodhue County Ditch 1 and more.

When: Tuesday, March 16

Time: 9 a.m.

Where: Virtual