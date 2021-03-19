March 18, 2020
All Wisconsin schools ordered closed.
March 19, 2020
First COVID-19 case confirmed in St. Croix County.
March 25, 2020
Safer at Home order goes into effect.
May 13, 2020
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes Safer at Home Order.
June 15, 2020
First COVID-19 death in St. Croix County.
July 28, 2020
River Falls City Council officially recommends use of masks, but does not require them.
Aug. 1, 2020
Statewide mask mandate goes into effect.
Sept. 1, 2020
Districts return to school with COVID-19 models and precautions in place. Case numbers are tracked to decide if a transition between in-person, hybrid or virtual instruction is needed.
Sept. 10, 2020
A citywide mask mandate fails at the Hudson Common Council.
Oct. 1, 2020
St. Croix County crosses the 1,000 COVID-19 case threshold.
Mid-November
Positive cases peak in St. Croix county, with 152 cases reported on Nov. 12. Cumulative case counts are above 3,100.
Nov. 16, 2020
River Falls High School switches to distance learning.
Nov. 17, 2020
St. Croix County COVID-19 ordinance fails 10-9. The ordinance would have allowed the public health officer to limit gatherings or enact a mask requirement. The possibility of an ordinance prompted contentious response from citizens.
New Richmond middle and high school students move to remote learning.
Nov. 23, 2020
Hudson High School students move to virtual instructions and middle school students move to a hybrid model.
River Falls Middle School Students move to distance learning.
Dec. 15, 2020
Total COVID-19 case numbers cross 5,000 in the county.
Dec. 18, 2020
The first St. Croix residents, health care workers, receive the COVID-19 vaccine through employers.
Jan. 11, 2021
New Richmond Middle School students return to in-person instruction.
Jan. 13, 2021
St. Croix County Public Health administers its first vaccines.
Jan . 18, 2021
All Hudson students back to full face-to-face instruction
Jan. 19, 2021
New Richmond High School students return to in-person instruction.
Feb. 4, 2021
Wisconsin Assembly revokes mask mandate.
Gov. Tony Evers issues a new mask mandate.
March 1, 2021
River Falls middle and high school students are back in-person four days a week.
March 18, 2021
Total confirmed cases are at 8,167. A total of 54 deaths have been reported. County residents have received 28,988 vaccines.