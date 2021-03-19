March 18, 2020

All Wisconsin schools ordered closed.

March 19, 2020

First COVID-19 case confirmed in St. Croix County.

March 25, 2020

Safer at Home order goes into effect.

May 13, 2020

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes Safer at Home Order.

June 15, 2020

First COVID-19 death in St. Croix County.

July 28, 2020

River Falls City Council officially recommends use of masks, but does not require them.

Aug. 1, 2020

Statewide mask mandate goes into effect.

Sept. 1, 2020

Districts return to school with COVID-19 models and precautions in place. Case numbers are tracked to decide if a transition between in-person, hybrid or virtual instruction is needed.

Sept. 10, 2020

A citywide mask mandate fails at the Hudson Common Council.

Oct. 1, 2020

St. Croix County crosses the 1,000 COVID-19 case threshold.

Mid-November

Positive cases peak in St. Croix county, with 152 cases reported on Nov. 12. Cumulative case counts are above 3,100.

Nov. 16, 2020

River Falls High School switches to distance learning.

Nov. 17, 2020

St. Croix County COVID-19 ordinance fails 10-9. The ordinance would have allowed the public health officer to limit gatherings or enact a mask requirement. The possibility of an ordinance prompted contentious response from citizens.

New Richmond middle and high school students move to remote learning.

Nov. 23, 2020

Hudson High School students move to virtual instructions and middle school students move to a hybrid model.

River Falls Middle School Students move to distance learning.

Dec. 15, 2020

Total COVID-19 case numbers cross 5,000 in the county.

Dec. 18, 2020

The first St. Croix residents, health care workers, receive the COVID-19 vaccine through employers.

Jan. 11, 2021

New Richmond Middle School students return to in-person instruction.

Jan. 13, 2021

St. Croix County Public Health administers its first vaccines.

Jan . 18, 2021

All Hudson students back to full face-to-face instruction

Jan. 19, 2021

New Richmond High School students return to in-person instruction.

Feb. 4, 2021

Wisconsin Assembly revokes mask mandate.

Gov. Tony Evers issues a new mask mandate.

March 1, 2021

River Falls middle and high school students are back in-person four days a week.

March 18, 2021

Total confirmed cases are at 8,167. A total of 54 deaths have been reported. County residents have received 28,988 vaccines.