Arts and culture

A.P. Anderson Award

The Anderson Center at Tower View in Red Wing will award choreographer, dancer and scholar Ananya Chatterjea with the 2021 A.P. Anderson Award for her contributions to the cultural AND artistic life of Minnesota. The hourlong virtual ceremony includes a screening of a pre-recorded interview with Chatterjea by Anderson Center Director Stephanie Rogers, followed by an opportunity for participants to submit written questions for Chatterjea to answer on the live video stream.

When: Friday, March 26

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Anderson Center’s YouTube channel

Cost: free

More information: To learn more about the Anderson Center and Ananya Chatterjea, visit: www.andersoncenter.org

Phipps Dance Company performance

The Phipps Dance Company will perform a showcase to celebrate its 16th season in Hudson. The showcase will include a variety of styles including musical theater, lyrical, hip-hop, jazz, tap, contemporary and ballet. The Phipps Junior Dance Company will also perform at this event.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday March 26, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday March 27, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday March 28

Where: The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson

Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for students

More information: Information about the Phipps Center, the Phipps Dance Company and the upcoming performances can be found at thephipps.org

Local government

Ellsworth School Board

The Ellsworth School Board will meet twice this week for special meetings. During the Monday, March 22 meeting, board members will interview candidates and select an individual to fill a vacancy on the board. The agenda for the Wednesday meeting has yet to be released.

When: Monday, March 22 and Wednesday, March 24

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Ellsworth High School cafetorium, 323 W Hillcrest St.

More information: Information about the Ellsworth School Board and upcoming meetings can be found at www.ellsworth.k12.wi.us/district/board-of-education.cfm

Red Wing City Council

The Red Wing City Council will meet on Monday, March 22. the agenda includes actions related to the 2021 Old West Main Street improvement project, contracting with Lexipol for the fire department, authorizing a homelessness study, considering the school district's request to work with the city on a playground for Twin Bluff School, and more.

When: Monday, March 22

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: virtual

More information: For more information about Red Wing City Council and agenda items, visit www.red-wing.org

Awards

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet will be on Monday to celebrate local businesses. The event will include an awards ceremony, a virtual silent auction and a fancy dessert auction. Awards that will be presented on Monday are: best new business, best restaurant/bar/tavern, best tourism destination, best health and wellness, best professional home services, best professional services, best non-profit/civic group, best customer service.

When: Monday, March 22

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

Meat raffle





Red Wing High School softball will hold a meat raffle. Softball Coach Jon Bohmbach said that 100% of profits will go to the program. Meat raffles are a form of recreational gambling for Midwest nonprofits and fraternal clubs. The chance to win a packet of beef or pork is part of Minnesota's $1.2 million charitable-gambling industry.