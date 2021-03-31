All Wisconsinites 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 5, Gov. Tony Evers announced on March 30.

Progress in vaccinating prior eligibility groups and a reliable vaccine supply led to the decision.

The announcement came shortly before the Supreme Court struck down the governor’s mask order on Wednesday morning. A previous mask mandate was revoked by the Republican-controlled Legislature in February, and Evers responded by issuing this new one that same day.

“Our fight against COVID-19 isn’t over — while we work to get folks vaccinated as quickly as we can, we know wearing a mask saves lives, and we still need Wisconsinites to mask up so we can beat this virus and bounce back from this pandemic,” Evers said in a statement.

St. Croix County residents can register for vaccination through the county at sccwi.gov, or by checking with their health care provider or pharmacies.

Vaccination rollout

The numbers as of March 30, 2021, are:

Wisconsin

1,726,519 -- people who have received at least one dose

1,013,613 -- people fully vaccinated

5.822 million -- state population

Nation

96,044,046 -- people who have received at least one dose

53,423,486 -- people fully vaccinated

328.2 million -- U.S. population