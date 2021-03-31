The village of Hammond president position has two candidates on the ballot.

Buggzy Donald Halberg

Age: 50





Age: 50

Address: 955 Marjorie St.

Occupation: Bus driver for St Croix Central

Education: Associate’s degree in information technology

Family: My wife, Kristen, of 13 years

Civic Involvement: A member of the St Croix County Economic Development Committee, vice president for the United Fire and Rescue Board of Commissioners. A member of the Village of Hammond Board of Appeals and Planning Commission. The only village president candidate endorsed by the Greater West Central Area Labor Council, for the last four terms. A member of Trinity Lutheran Church; support Holiday Angels, Lions Club, the local Fire Department/Police Station, Hammond Snowdrifters, Hammond Library, Habitat for Humanity, and other local charities whenever possible through donations and volunteering.





Why do you want to serve on the Village Board?

I am running for village president to give back to the community I have called home for 42 years.

My reputation of honesty and dependability are important to me. I know this community, many of the residents, and witnessed a great deal of change over the years. I value and care about Hammond and respect everyone’s opinions.

I will continue to have an open line of communication with the residents and employees. I will listen to your concerns, be your advocate and work for you with integrity.

I want Hammond to be the best place to live and call home.





What are the main issues facing the village?

Getting the seepage cells and sewer plant repaired so they are working more efficiently. With these repairs, we can bring more homes and businesses into our community. Bringing in more homes and business will help ease the financial burden on the rest of the residents.

Continue working with our tight budget and levy limits, so we can maintain our village/community services and continue to provide support and fair compensation to our employees.



