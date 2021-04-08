In an effort to provide more news that’s relevant to your community, new websites loaded with content and advertising for Red Wing, Hudson and River Falls and their surrounding communities are launching next week.

The sites — www.republicaneagle.com , www.hudsonstarobserver.com and www.riverfallsjournal.com — will focus on local news, information and advertising for those communities and will provide readers on the go with numerous ways to connect with the content.

The move is a departure from the papers' current regional website — www.rivertowns.net — to a more local experience with timely news, sports and lifestyle updates throughout the day.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide readers with a very local digital experience,” said Jim O’Rourke, CEO of O’Rourke Media Group, who purchased the Republican Eagle and Star-Observer late last year. “Readers and advertisers have told us just how much they wanted a website that was theirs, that was all about their community. We’re happy to be able to create that.”

Next week, readers who go to www.rivertowns.net will be prompted to pick one of three local websites: www.republicaneagle.com , www.hudsonstarobserver.com and www.riverfallsjournal.com . Readers looking for New Richmond news will find it on www.hudsonstarobserver.com.

At those websites, you will be able to navigate to find content by town or type, like public safety, arts, government and health. That content will be local to the website you are visiting.

Here’s more of what you can expect:

• New content: We’re introducing new content in areas like things to do, food and drinking and real estate. It’s easy to find this content. For example, under Things To Do you will find sections to arts, food, outdoors, a calendar and more.

• Sign up for the newsletter: It’s now easier than ever to sign up for our morning newsletter. At the top right side of the site, click on "Newsletters" to subscribe and get local daily headlines sent every morning to your inbox.



• Social media pages: Each website will have its own Facebook page. You can follow those pages to get news and have a chance to share content with each website.

• It’s easy to subscribe: Get a print and digital subscription or a digital-only subscription by using the “Subscribe” tab. We’ve made the process quick and easy.

• New calendar: Explore our more robust calendar, where you’ll find events across our region. You can also register for a free account to submit your own events.

• Ask us a question: Through our FAQ page, you can ask us to look into something you are wondering about, and see what recent reader questions we answered.

• Contact and follow our reporters: Every story now features not only a photo of its writer, but a biography and contact information. You can also follow our reporters and get a notification every time they write a new story.

• Comment: Have a question or comment about a particular story? Create an account to leave comments at the end of an article.

The new sites are expected to launch toward the middle of next week and reflect our commitment to Red Wing, Hudson, River Falls and their surrounding communities and to strong, community-centered journalism.