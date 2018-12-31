Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Ellsworth woman airlifted after Trimbelle crash; 2 juveniles injured

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 11:54 a.m.

    TOWN OF TRIMBELLE -- An Ellsworth woman was airlifted Sunday after a one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Trimbelle. Four juveniles were also in the vehicle at the time; two were injured.

    According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 30 near W7591 570th Ave. Dispatch reported injuries and entrapment.

    Scene investigation determined a 2007 Pontiac G6, operated by 35-year-old Sara Ann Hayes was traveling eastbound on 570th Avenue when the vehicle lost control, entered the south ditch and struck a tree.

    Two of the juveniles were evaluated by EMS and released to family. Ellsworth EMS transported the other two juveniles to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. Life Link Air transported Hayes to Regions with undisclosed injuries as well.

    Ellsworth police, Ellsworth EMS, Ellsworth fire, River Falls EMS and Life Link Air assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsTown of TrimbelleSara Hayes
    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7881
    randomness