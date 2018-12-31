According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 30 near W7591 570th Ave. Dispatch reported injuries and entrapment.

Scene investigation determined a 2007 Pontiac G6, operated by 35-year-old Sara Ann Hayes was traveling eastbound on 570th Avenue when the vehicle lost control, entered the south ditch and struck a tree.

Two of the juveniles were evaluated by EMS and released to family. Ellsworth EMS transported the other two juveniles to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. Life Link Air transported Hayes to Regions with undisclosed injuries as well.

Ellsworth police, Ellsworth EMS, Ellsworth fire, River Falls EMS and Life Link Air assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.