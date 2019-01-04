"The victim was half way between the beach and the navigation channel approximately 100 yards from the point," said Sgt. Scott Powers of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office in a written statement. "Witnesses reported that his head and shoulders were still above water."

While waiting for the airboats to arrive, one deputy walked onto the ice in an attempt to reach the man but broke through. According to Powers, the Minnesota Department of Natural Conservation Officers assisted the deputy out of the water.

"The 61-year-old male victim was transported back to Methodist Beach by the County's Airboat and then transported by Lake City Ambulance to a landing zone in Frontenac and air lifted by Mayo 1," Powers said.

One deputy at the scene said the ice conditions were dangerous. "It's 39 degrees out there right now at 3 o'clock. At noon it was over 40. Not a good day to be on the ice. Tomorrow isn't going to be any different and hopefully people will get that message," he said.

The joint rescue operation included Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota DNR, Lake City Fire Department, Lake City Ambulance, and Mayo 1.

The unidentified deputy who fell into the icy waters was wearing a protective suit and did not require immediate medical attention.