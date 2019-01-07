4 injured after crash outside Ellsworth

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 on Highway 72 near 450th Street in the town of El Paso. Deputies said a westbound 2006 GMC Envoy towing a livestock trailer driven by Iehl was struck by an eastbound 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Melvern Janish. The crash occurred while Iehl was attempting to turn left onto 450th Street.

Ellsworth ambulance crews and firefighters assisted deputies at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.