Vehicle left on tracks, struck by train

The sheriff's office was notified by Union Pacific of the crash and Knudson said deputies were unable to locate anyone in or around the vehicle upon arrival.

At the time of the collision, according to Knudson, the vehicle was parked on the tracks approximately 150 yards east of the railroad crossing on CTH TT in Hammond Township, between 160th and 170th streets.

The vehicle, a 1999 Chevy Silverado is registered to a St. Paul resident, according to the sheriff's office.

The tracks were reopened a little before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, after investigation of the incident and a track inspection by Union Pacific to ensure trains could safely resume travel.