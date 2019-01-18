UPDATE: Man identified in Polk County ice death

In a press release, authorities said they received a call at 4:53 p.m. Jan. 17 that a car — a Toyota Rav4 with Minnesota license plates — had gone through the ice and the caller had not seen anyone exit the vehicle.

Upon arrival, according to the release, deputies found the vehicle almost fully submerged. The single occupant of the car was removed and CPR was administered and the man was transported to St. Croix Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Authorities said this incident is still under investigation and more details will be made available at a later time.

Balsam Lake Fire Department and First Responders, Balsam Lake Police Department, Lakes Region EMS, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the incident.