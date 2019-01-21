Search
    Plow truck strikes pickup, Durand man hospitalized

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 10:35 a.m.
    David Schneider’s F350 pickup truck sustained damage after being struck by a town of Ellsworth plow truck at 4:50 a.m. Jan. 19. Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff’s Office

    A Durand man was hospitalized early Saturday morning after a plow truck struck his pickup in the town of Ellsworth.

    According to a Pierce County Sheriff's Office news release, a town of Ellsworth International plow truck, driven by 71-year-old Timothy Lorenz of Ellsworth, was working on clearing the Highway 10 and 610th Street intersection at 4:50 a.m. Jan. 19, when it struck a westbound 2014 F350 truck driven by 47-year-old David Schneider.

    Ellsworth Area Ambulance transported Schneider to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

    Ellsworth Area Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire assisted PCSO at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7881
