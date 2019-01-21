Plow truck strikes pickup, Durand man hospitalized
A Durand man was hospitalized early Saturday morning after a plow truck struck his pickup in the town of Ellsworth.
According to a Pierce County Sheriff's Office news release, a town of Ellsworth International plow truck, driven by 71-year-old Timothy Lorenz of Ellsworth, was working on clearing the Highway 10 and 610th Street intersection at 4:50 a.m. Jan. 19, when it struck a westbound 2014 F350 truck driven by 47-year-old David Schneider.
Ellsworth Area Ambulance transported Schneider to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Ellsworth Area Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire assisted PCSO at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.