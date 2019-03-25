District: Students injured in Ellsworth school bus crash
Several students were injured Monday after a crash involving an Ellsworth School District bus.
District officials said in automated voice message that several students were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing with minor injuries.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash at 3:45 p.m. on Highway 10 and Broadway Street. Authorities were on the scene for about an hour, according to WisDOT.
The district said the crash involved bus No. 9. Students who were not hospitalized were taken to Ellsworth High School's IMC room, where parents picked them up.
This is a developing story.