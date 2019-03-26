Update: 9 with minor injuries after Ellsworth bus crash

An initial automated announcement from the district said they were sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.

Ellsworth school bus No. 9 was rear-ended around 3:45 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of East Main Street in Ellsworth.

The bus was stopped in the eastbound lane with emergency equipment activated. After dropping a student off, a following vehicle struck the bus, Ellsworth Police Department said.

Ellsworth School District Superintendent Barry Cain said parents were contacted as soon as possible after the crash by calling or leaving a message. Children who were not sent to the hospital were transported to the Ellsworth High School to be reunited with parents.

“There were no major injuries which we’re very thankful for,” Cain said. “EMTs, fire department and police worked really well with the district in identifying students and providing for them. We were able to communicate pretty quickly with the parents.”

Sgt. Darren Ekholm said there was no challenge in keeping the students calm.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth, River Falls and Spring Valley Ambulance and the Ellsworth School District assisted Ellsworth police on the scene.

Further investigation will be underway and more details may be available later this week, Ekholm said.