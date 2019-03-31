Search
    Seven injured in weekend town of Gilman crash

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 10:49 a.m.

    TOWN OF GILMAN -- Seven people were injured in a town of Gilman crash late Saturday afternoon.

    According to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release, they responded to the two-vehicle crash at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, March 30 on State Highway 29 at County Road BB near Spring Valley.

    A 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 51-year-old Kevin E. Dicus of Beldenville, was traveling on Highway 29 when a 2017 Ford Fusion, operated by 30-year-old Heather D. Kaeder of Oakdale, Minn., failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling south on County Road BB and collided with Dicus’ vehicle.

    All seven occupants of the vehicles were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor.

    The Wisconsin State Patrol is continuing the investigation.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Elmwood and Spring Valley Fire Departments and EMS/Ambulance Services from Elmwood, Spring Valley, Ellsworth and Baldwin assisted at the scene.

