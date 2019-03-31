Seven injured in weekend town of Gilman crash

A 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 51-year-old Kevin E. Dicus of Beldenville, was traveling on Highway 29 when a 2017 Ford Fusion, operated by 30-year-old Heather D. Kaeder of Oakdale, Minn., failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling south on County Road BB and collided with Dicus’ vehicle.

All seven occupants of the vehicles were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is continuing the investigation.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Elmwood and Spring Valley Fire Departments and EMS/Ambulance Services from Elmwood, Spring Valley, Ellsworth and Baldwin assisted at the scene.