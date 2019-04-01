Hudson man killed in St. Croix County crash

A witness reported the crash after hearing a car hit a tree.

According to a news release, deputies said preliminary investigation indicated a 2000 Dodge Neon driven by Hoffman was westbound on Coulee Trail when it entered a ditch, crossed back over the road and struck a mailbox. From there, the car went over a driveway and hit a tree on the passenger side.

Officers said Hoffman was not wearing a seat belt.

He was airlifted from the scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died Sunday.

Deputies said alcohol "may be a possible factor in the crash," according to the release.

The crash, St. Croix County's third traffic fatality of the year, remains under investigation. Fire crews from River Falls and Hudson assisted deputies, along with St. Croix EMS and LifeLink helicopter.