"That's what I believe it is," he said.

Fink said a friend of Shepler's, Ryan Hansen, called 911 to report the incident. The sheriff said Hansen reported Shepler was conscious and alert at the time. Fink said the gun was a .22-caliber pistol.

Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove said she is monitoring the situation.

"Thank you to everyone for their thoughts and prayers," she said.

Shepler was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Mitchell, S.D., before being transferred to a hospital in Sioux Falls. Fink said reports indicated Shepler was in serious, but stable, condition.

Shepler and Hansen were in the area picking up deer hunting equipment during the time of the incident, Fink said.