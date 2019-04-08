Hudson man dies from March 27 crash

Brian Foster died April 4 at Regions Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the March 27 single-vehicle crash on STH 35 in St. Joseph Township, the release states.

Foster, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was headed southbound on STH 35 when he passed another vehicle "at a high rate of speed," according to the sheriff's office, and struck a guardrail that launched the car into the air before it landed back on the guardrail before coming to rest against a tree.

Foster was flown to Regions Hospital following the crash that occurred around 10:45 p.m.

North Hudson police, St. Joseph Fire and First Responders, Somerset Fire, Lakeview EMS and Life Link helicopter all assisted at the scene.

Those with inquiries into the crash are asked to contact Capt. Jeff Klatt at 715-760-2420.

According to the release, this is the fourth traffic fatality in St. Croix County this year.

The release states alcohol "may be a possible factor in the crash."