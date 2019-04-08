River Falls ATV rollover sends 1 to hospital

The driver, 55-year-old John Kees from River Falls, was transported to the hospital by the River Falls Ambulance service.

His passenger, 53-year-old Tiffany Rasumussen from River Falls, was left uninjured.

According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:

Kees was operating the Honda ATV up a wooded hill near N7971 747th St. in River Falls when the vehicle rolled over and ejected both riders.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office was assisted by River Falls EMS, River Falls Fire and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.