Pepin man dies in single-vehicle Diamond Bluff crash
DIAMOND BLUFF -- A Pepin man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash Wednesday near Diamond Bluff.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 11:57 p.m. April 10 on HIghway 35, two-tenths of a mile north of 375th Avenue in the town of Diamond Bluff.
Allen Mitchell, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pierce County Medical Examiner John Worsing. Investigators determined Mitchell, who was operating a 2004 Saturn Vue southbound on State Highway 35, lost control of the vehicle, entered a private driveway and struck a large rock. Lifesaving efforts were performed.
Red Wing Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire assisted Pierce County officers at the scene.