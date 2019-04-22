Double-fatal crash reported in Polk County
Authorities said two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday in Polk County.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash, reported at 5:29 a.m. April 22, occurred on Highway 8 in the town of Beaver, a community about 35 miles northeast of New Richmond.
The sheriff's office said the drivers of both cars were found dead. Their identities were not available Monday morning, pending family notification.
Preliminary investigation revealed the eastbound vehicle crossed the center line, where it entered oncoming traffic and struck the second vehicle head-on. Deputies noted it was raining at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.