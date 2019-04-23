Names released in double-fatal Polk County crash

The sheriff's office said the drivers of both cars, 67-year-old Geraldine Swanson of rural Turtle Lake, and 69-year-old Harvey Richter of rural Cumberland, were found dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed Swanson was driving a 2002 Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Highway 8 when it crossed the center line, entered oncoming traffic and struck a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Richter, head-on. Damage extended from mid to driver's side left of both vehicles. Neither vehicle contained any passengers. Deputies noted it was raining at the time of the crash.

Polk County Medical Examiner's Office, Turtle Lake Fire and First Responders, the Turtle Lake Police Department and the Cumberland Area Ambulance Service assisted Polk County Sheriff's Office at the crash scene. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka, Minn., will provide further assistance.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office will continue its investigation into the cause or contributing factors of the crash.