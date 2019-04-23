Vehicle rollover sends two Ellsworth residents to hospital

A Pierce County Sheriff's Office news release stated that the driver, 48-year-old Michael Stewart of Ellsworth, was traveling eastbound in a 1998 Toyota 4Runner on Highway 10 and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to enter the ditch and overturn.

Stewart was transported with undisclosed injuries to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service. His passenger, Shentelle Foster, 48, from Ellsworth, was extracted from the vehicle with undisclosed injuries and airlifted to Regions Hospital by Life Link III Helicopter Service.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth Ambulance Service and Life Link III Helicopter Service.

The accident is still under investigation as of April 23.