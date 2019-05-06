Lake City man dies in power line accident

Leonard was apparently operating the mechanical arm on a tractor/trailer when the arm came into contact with a power line, the sheriff's office reported.

Leonard was an independent operator of his own truck working under contract with Ag Partners of Goodhue at the time of the accident, according to Rick Anderson of Ag Partners.

"Josh was not a direct employee of Ag Partners," Anderson said, "but we have had a long relationship with him, and we have a lot of concern for his family."

Ag Partners is cooperating with investigators, Anderson said.

The Goodhue County coroner will be confirming the cause of death, and OSHA will be following up, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff's report.

Sheriff's deputies were initially dispatched on a report of a truck on fire and an unconscious male on 380th Street in Belvidere Township, the sheriff's office reported. Also responding were the Goodhue First Responders and Goodhue Electric.