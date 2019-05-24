Fire fells barn, attached shed in the town of Kinnickinnic

The River Falls Fire Departmentment was called at about 1:10 a.m. for the fire at 1341 Oak Drive, in the town of Kinnickinnic. Moody said Griffey is the owner and resident.

"Our first arriving unit found the original barn fully engulfed," Moody said, "and rapidly spreading to an attached pole shed."

River Falls Fire Department was assisted by Hudson, Roberts, United Fire, Ellsworth, New Richmond and Spring Valley fire departments. Prescott and Lower St. Croix department sent units to stand by at the River Falls Fire Hall.

Moody said more than 50 firefighters were on scene, battling the flames for more than three hours.

According to Moody, Dale said the barn and pole shed contained only farm machinery and small equipment—no livestock.

Moody said the buildings and their contents were a total loss. Initial estimates put the losses at $150,000.