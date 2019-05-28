Prescott man critically injured in farm accident

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Patrick Bayer was flown Saturday, May 25, to Regions Hospital in St. Paul after the incident in a crop field in the town of Diamond Bluff. A Regions spokesman said Bayer was in critical condition Monday.

Deputies were called to the scene at 1:05 a.m. in the area of 410th Avenue and County Road OO. According to the sheriff's office, Bayer was standing or riding on the back of the tractor when it hit a bump. He fell off and was run over by the wagon being pulled by the tractor, driven by 22-year-old Evan Bayer of Prescott.

Deputies were assisted by LifeLink III helicopter service, Red Wing firefighters and Red Wing ambulance.