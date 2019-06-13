Fatal crash reported Thursday morning on I-94 at Radio Drive
Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving a semitrailer and multiple vehicles Thursday morning, June 13, 2019, on westbound I-94 at Radio Drive.
A Frieightliner semi rear-ended a Nissan passenger car, pushing the vehicle into a Chevy Equinox that subsequently rear-ended a Lexus RX 350, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report. The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m.
The names of the deceased and others involved in the crash had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story.