Andrew Steven Russ, 33, of Woodbury died in the crash, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report. Woodbury resident Bonnie Brewer Rizzardi, 39, was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Woodbury resident Colene Beth Erickson, 51, and Shane Thomas Michaels, a 28-year-old semi driver from Marinette, Wis., were not injured.

A Frieightliner semi rear-ended a Nissan passenger car, pushing the vehicle into a Chevy Equinox that subsequently rear-ended a Lexus RX 350. The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m.

This is a developing story.