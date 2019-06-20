Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    River Falls woman, 22, injured in Pierce County crash

    By RiverTown Newsroom on Jun 20, 2019 at 2:57 p.m.
    Pierce County sheriff's deputies said a 22-year-old woman was hospitalized June 19 after crashing this car on County Road F near Highway 29 in rural Prescott. Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office

    A River Falls woman was hospitalized Wednesday, June 19, after the car she was driving crashed in rural Prescott.

    The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported at 9:35 a.m. on County Road F near Highway 29 in the town of Clifton. The driver, 22-year-old Kaylyn Moffat, was southbound when she lost control of a 2017 Chevy Cruze, entered a ditch and rolled. Moffat was taken by River Falls ambulance to Hudson Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

    Prescott police also assisted deputies at the scene.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsCrashaccidentpierce countyprescottRiver Falls
    randomness