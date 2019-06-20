River Falls woman, 22, injured in Pierce County crash
A River Falls woman was hospitalized Wednesday, June 19, after the car she was driving crashed in rural Prescott.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported at 9:35 a.m. on County Road F near Highway 29 in the town of Clifton. The driver, 22-year-old Kaylyn Moffat, was southbound when she lost control of a 2017 Chevy Cruze, entered a ditch and rolled. Moffat was taken by River Falls ambulance to Hudson Hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Prescott police also assisted deputies at the scene.