River Falls woman, 22, injured in Pierce County crash

Pierce County sheriff's deputies said a 22-year-old woman was hospitalized June 19 after crashing this car on County Road F near Highway 29 in rural Prescott. Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported at 9:35 a.m. on County Road F near Highway 29 in the town of Clifton. The driver, 22-year-old Kaylyn Moffat, was southbound when she lost control of a 2017 Chevy Cruze, entered a ditch and rolled. Moffat was taken by River Falls ambulance to Hudson Hospital with undisclosed injuries.