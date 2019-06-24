Person found dead after camper crashes, burns in Polk County
A person was found dead last weekend inside a camper that crashed and caught fire in Polk County.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 4:37 p.m. Saturday, June 22, to a ditch along Ravine Drive near Dresser for a camper on fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found a person's remains inside.
Investigation revealed the camper was eastbound when it left the road and struck several trees. The camper caught fire afterward.
The deceased's name was not immediately released by authorities.
The case remains under investigation.