    Person found dead after camper crashes, burns in Polk County

    By RiverTown Newsroom on Jun 24, 2019 at 4:01 p.m.
    Authorities released this image of a camper that crashed and burned June 22 in Polk County. A person's remains were found inside. Photo courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office

    A person was found dead last weekend inside a camper that crashed and caught fire in Polk County.

    The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 4:37 p.m. Saturday, June 22, to a ditch along Ravine Drive near Dresser for a camper on fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found a person's remains inside.

    Investigation revealed the camper was eastbound when it left the road and struck several trees. The camper caught fire afterward.

    The deceased's name was not immediately released by authorities.

    The case remains under investigation.

