Red Wing man killed in off-road crash
Scott Roper, 60, from rural Red Wing, died June 22, 2019, in an off-road trail accident at Frontenac Farms on West Florence Trail in Florence Township, according to a report from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.
Roper was driving a Jeep downhill when "the vehicle's tires became hung up," according to the report. Roper exited the vehicle, and apparently that was enough to shift the weight of the vehicle, which then rolled over Roper and down the hill. Roper was pronounced dead at the scene.