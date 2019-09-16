One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Woodbury.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 a vehicle traveling on Regatta Drive toward Woodbury Drive pulled out onto Woodbury Drive and collided with a second vehicle, which had tried to avoid the first vehicle, Woodbury public safety spokesperson John Altman said.

The driver of the first vehicle was critically injured and died Monday morning, Altman said. The driver of the second vehicle sustained "moderate" injuries.

Officers believe the driver of the first vehicle was impaired, but they were unable to obtain a blood sample because the severity of the driver's injuries made medical attention the priority, Altman said.

Due to the extent of the drivers' injuries, officers asked Minnesota State Patrol to reconstruct the crash. These reports typically take months to complete, Altman said.

This is a developing story.