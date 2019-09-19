WOODBURY — A man who died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon has been identified, along with a second man who was injured.

John David Verban, 62, of Woodbury was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul shortly after the crash and died early Monday morning, according to a police report.

Woodbury police responded to the crash just before 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Verban had been traveling eastbound on Regatta Drive and pulled out in front of traffic in the outside lane of southbound Woodbury Drive. A second vehicle, driven by Woodbury resident Ryan Brook Wolff, 50, swerved left to try to avoid Verban's vehicle, but the two ultimately collided.

Wolff sustained minor injuries and was taken to Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury, according to the report.

During an investigation of the scene, an officer determined Verban may have been impaired while driving. However, officers were unable to obtain a blood sample from Verban because the severity of his injuries made medical attention the priority, Woodbury public safety spokesperson John Altman said Monday.

This story was updated at 1 p.m. Sept. 19, 2019.