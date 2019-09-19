Two pickup trucks collided Thursday morning, Sept. 19, on Highway 316 south of Hastings, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

State Patrol classified the incident as an injury crash, though the names and status of the drivers — a 49-year-old Hastings woman and a 39-year-old Red Wing woman — were withheld from the report as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

One truck was travelling northbound on Highway 316 around 7:30 a.m. when the second truck, traveling eastbound on 230th Street, failed to yield and was struck, according to the crash report.

Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office and Red Wing Fire Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.