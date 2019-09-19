The driver of a transit van escaped serious injury Thursday, Sept. 19, after the vehicle was rear-ended by a semi tractor-trailer on northbound Highway 61 in Cottage Grove.

Cottage Grove police, fire and EMS personnel responded to the crash, which involved five vehicles.

John Schadl, senior communications advisor for the Metropolitan Council, confirmed that one of their Metro Mobility vans was struck around 11 a.m. Thursday morning. The impact forced the vehicle into a roadside ditch.

Metro Mobility is a public ride-sharing service for people with disabilities. No one else was aboard, Schadl said.

"He'd finished his last drop-off and was heading back.," Schadl said "The preliminary reports show (the driver) was not injured seriously."

This story was updated at 3:52 p.m. Sept. 19, 2019.