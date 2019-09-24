ZUMBROTA -- A truck smashed into a residence here Monday, Sept. 23, but not before striking an unoccupied vehicle on the street and a motorcycle in the driveway of the home on the 600 block of Fifth Street, Zumbrota Police Department said in a news release.
The unidentified 50-year-old driver was breathing but unresponsive, Police Chief Patrick Callahan said. Mayo 1 airlifted the man to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
The crash occurred shortly before 12:56 a.m., according to a news release. No one was home at the time.
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Area Ambulance, Zumbrota Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.