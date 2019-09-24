ZUMBROTA -- A truck smashed into a residence here Monday, Sept. 23, but not before striking an unoccupied vehicle on the street and a motorcycle in the driveway of the home on the 600 block of Fifth Street, Zumbrota Police Department said in a news release.

The unidentified 50-year-old driver was breathing but unresponsive, Police Chief Patrick Callahan said. Mayo 1 airlifted the man to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:56 a.m., according to a news release. No one was home at the time.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Area Ambulance, Zumbrota Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.

fifth street zumbrota crash map