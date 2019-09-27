RIVER FALLS -- First responders received a call at 8:08 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 for a two-vehicle crash involving a flatbed tow truck and a passenger car at Cascade Avenue and Highway 65. Both the tow truck driver and the car driver were transported to local hospitals.

According to preliminary information released by Sgt. Matthew Kennett with the River Falls Police Department: The passenger car, driven by a 24-year-old River Falls woman, crossed the center line while traveling northbound on Highway 65 . The tow truck, driven by a 42-year-old Andover, Minn., man, was traveling southbound.

River Falls Police Department is investigating.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a St. Paul hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The man driving the tow truck sustained unknown non-life threatening injuries and was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital, which was not named in Kennett's statement.

As of noon Sept. 27, names of the victims were not released.

The accident resulted in lane closures from 8:08 a.m.- 9:39 a.m.

Assisting on the scene was River Falls Ambulance, River Falls Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, University of Wisconsin-River Falls Police, River Falls Public Works and Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.