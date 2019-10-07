According to the New Richmond Police Department, at 9:29 a.m. Oct. 7 a passerby notified officers of a partially submerged vehicle in Hatfield Lake just off Highway 65, north of Hatfield Park. Upon arrival of police, fire and EMS personnel, one adult male subject was located, deceased within the vehicle. No life saving measures were executed.

Police Chief Craig Yehlik said officers were working to determine the man’s identity.

“We don’t have a reason for why the vehicle left the road but we don’t suspect any foul play at this time,” he said. “We don’t have any witnesses to the crash at this time. The vehicle does not appear to have been there for a long period of time, like days, but at this time we don’t have a definitive timeline. Our investigators will continue to work the scene with the help of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.”

Water Recovery team members documented the scene with drone footage as well as an underwater remote-operated vehicle prior to divers entering the lake to inspect the vehicle and secure it for recovery. The dark green Chevrolet Cruze was pulled from the lake just after 1 p.m.

It appeared the vehicle was operating northbound went it left the roadway.

The New Richmond Police Department is asking anyone who might have any information on the incident to contact the department at 715-246-6667.