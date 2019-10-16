A 46-year-old Prescott man sustained undetermined injuries and needed to be extricated from his vehicle Monday night, Oct. 14, after colliding with a tree, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Shawn Brown was traveling southbound on CTH F, just south of CTH M in Clifton Township near River Falls, when his vehicle crossed the center line, entered the ditch and impacted a tree, according to a news release. Authorities responded after 7:30 p.m. and extricated Brown from the vehicle. He was transported from the scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the news release states.

River Falls Area Ambulance and River Falls Fire Department assisted at the scene.