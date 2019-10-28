A 49-year-old Hastings man sustained injuries Saturday in western Wisconsin after his vehicle was rear-ended and rolled multiple times, according to a Pierce County Sheriff's Office news release.

Todd Gerhardt was driving northbound around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, on Highway 35 near CTH K and Hager City when he was struck from behind by a pickup truck operated by Larry Tapager, 63, Ellsworth, the release states. The collision caused Gerhardt's vehicle to enter the ditch and roll, ultimately striking a power pole.

Gerhardt was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with undetermined injuries, according to the Sheriff's office. Tapager was not injured.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Red Wing Fire and Ambulance, Ellsworth Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.