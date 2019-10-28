A 40-year-old Hastings man needed to be extricated from his vehicle early Saturday in western Wisconsin after rolling his vehicle attempting to avoid a deer, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded after 2 a.m. Oct. 26 to U.S. Highway 10 and 570th Avenue near Prescott on a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to a news release Monday.

The driver, identified in the release as Andrew Peters, reportedly swerved to avoid a deer, lost control of his vehicle and rolled multiple times. Responders extricated Peters from the vehicle and transported him by air to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.

The Sheriff's office was assisted by Prescott Fire Department, River Falls Ambulance and LifeLink III Helicopter Service.