On Oct. 31 at 2:10 p.m. Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 29 near 640th Avenue in Clifton Township.

A truck driven by Robert Emerson, 78, River Falls, was driving eastbound on Highway 29 when he left his lane, crossed over left of center and entered the north ditch. The vehicle then continued through a field, hitting several trees before coming to a rest next to 640th Avenue.

Emerson was transported to Region’s Hospital in St. Paul by LifeLink Helicopter with undetermined injuries.

River Falls Area Ambulance Service, Prescott Fire Department and Prescott Police Department assisted at the scene.