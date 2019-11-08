CYLON -- An early evening crash on Highway 64 closed the highway for three and a half hours Thursday, Nov. 7. According to St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Field Services Captain Jeff Klatt, the accident occurred 6:31 p.m. at 2043 Highway 64, in the Town of Cylon.

The highway was closed for about three and a half hours, Klatt said, while crews cleaned up the debris from the accident. The biggest part of the cleanup process was picking up the corn that spilled on the highway from the full grain cart. According to Klatt, the semi driver had very minor injuries, while the tractor driver had no injuries.

The tractor — driven by Dennis Berends, 67, Emerald — pulled out of a field drive on the north side of the highway and proceeded westbound on Highway Highway 64. The tractor then stopped at 2043 Highway 64 to turn left into the driveway, and had to wait for oncoming traffic to pass in order to make the turn. The tractor driver had the flashes activated on the grain cart, which was full of corn, according to the report. The semi — driven by John McGinnis, 68, Cornell, Wis. — was also traveling westbound on Highway 64.

“The semi driver said that an eastbound vehicle had its high beams on and he was kind of blinded. The next thing he saw was a dark object in the road and struck the back of the grain cart,” said Klatt. “It sounds like once the semi driver got his bearings back, the grain cart just came up fast and he smacked into it.”

New Richmond Fire and Rescue, Deer Park Fire Department and EMS, New Richmond EMS responded to the scene.