RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Details were released Nov. 12 for a three-vehicle collision which happened at 4:46 p.m. Nov. 11, resulting in no injuries for each driver of the vehicles and two passengers in an Ellsworth school district-owned van.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highways 35 and 29 with two vehicles stopped at a red light heading southbound on Highway 35.

20-year-old Grace Hurst of Menomonee Falls, Wis., was traveling southbound in a 2012 Nissan Altima on Highway 35 and cited for inattentive driving after rear ending a stopped vehicle at the traffic light. The second vehicle, a 2017 Dodge van owned by the Ellsworth school district and driven by Georgiann Schladweiler, 73, Ellsworth, subsequently collided with a third vehicle stopped in front of the van at the light.

Two passengers were in the school van. The third vehicle was a 2012 Hyundai Tucson operated by Elsa Brettingen, 58, River Falls.

No occupants sustained any apparent injuries and EMS did not respond to the scene. The Nissan Altima was the only vehicle towed due to disabling damage.

Lanes were closed on Highway 35 from 4:59-5:37 p.m.